DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List expected to release today, check how to download

DU PG Admission 2022: The PG admission is underway in Delhi University is underway. As per the PG Admission notification, the second admission list for the PG admission is scheduled to release today. Students who applied for the second round of admission must stay updated on the official website of Delhi University to track the release of the list. Once, the second admission list gets released, candidates will be able to check and download it from the official website du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

On December 07, 2022, the second list of PG Admission 2022 is scheduled. The university is expected to release the list today soon. Earlier the first list of Delhi University PG Admission was issued for M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Biophysics, M.A French, M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A Hispanic, M.Sc Human Development, M.A Italian, M.A Linguistic, M.Sc Microbiology and other programs.

How to check and download the DU PG Admission 2022 Second List:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Step 2. Scroll down to 'Latest @DU' section. Step 3. Click on the link 'DU PG Admission 2022 second List.' Step 4. You will be directed to a new tab. Step 5. The list will be displayed, check and download the list. Step 6. Students are advised to take a printout of the list.

DU is likely to release the second list of PG Admission 2022 today for these courses. Colleges will verify and approve the admissions of the candidates who applied for the second round of admission once the list gets released. After this, candidates who applied for the second round have to pay the fee.

