CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in | check exam date and important updates

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The admit card for CLAT 2023 Exam is out on the official website. Registered students can now check and download the admit card from the official website. Students can check and download their admit card from the official website till December 17, 2022. The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18 this year. As per the schedule for CLAT 2023, the admit card was scheduled today at 06 PM.

As per the official notice, candidates who are appearing for CLAT 2023 undergraduate or post graduate programs are asked to indicate their admission preferences to the NLUs. Candidates must note that they will not be able to download their admit card after 11:59 PM, December 17, 2022. The official notice says 'It is mandatory for the candidates to fill their admission preferences to the NLUs before downloading their Admit Card for the CLAT 2023.' It is advised to the students to submit their preferences for admission to NLUs at the earliest.

Know how to check and download CLAT 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1. Visit the official webiste- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Step 2. On the homepage, in the right-upper corner click on 'CLAT 2023' Step 3. Login to your CLAT 2023 account. Step 4. Now update your preferences by clicking on 'Update Preference.' Step 5. Fill in your preferences and update. Step 6. Download your admit card and take a printout.

The aspirants are allowed to submit a minimum of preferences. The official notice reads 'Candidates will be considered for admission only to the NLUs filled by them in their preference form. If a candidate has chosen only five NLUs, then they will be considered for allotment of seats only in those five NLUs and not to any other NLU. This will hold true even if, first, Vacancies are available in other NLUs; second, As per the merit list, the candidate has a higher rank than the cut-off list announced by NLUs not preferred by the Candidate.'

