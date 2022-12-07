JEE Main 2023 dates: NTA to issue date sheet anytime, check registration date, direct link and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NTA JEE (Main) 2023 date sheet to release soon

JEE Main 2023 dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NTA JEE Main 2023 date sheet anytime. The date sheet for JEE main 2023 is still awaited. However, no notification or official statement for the JEE Mains 2023 exam dates has been received from the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the news reports, NTA can make an announcement for the exam date by this week. Meanwhile, the government is mulling over releasing a fixed calendar for JEE (main), NEET and CUET from 2023.

According to news reports, the government can announce the fixed calendar for the national-level entrance exams soon. Students who want to apply for JEE Main 2023 will be able to register for the test once the notification gets released on jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is expected that the JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions. The dates for the first and second sessions can lie in January and April 2023.

How to download the NTA JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2. On the Latest news section check for the date sheet link. Step 3. Click on the link 'NTA JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet.' Step 4. Check and download the date sheet. Take a printout for the future.

The students will be able to register for NTA JEE Main 2023 when the link for registration will get activated on the official website.

As per the latest trend, the JEE Main exam is conducted in two shifts. The exam dates, center and shift timing will be informed to the students when the admit card for the same will be issued. The admit card for the exam is anticipated to get released 10 to 15 days prior to the exam. Students are advised to download the admit card at the earliest. The government is planning to release the fixed date calendar for the entrance exams like JEE (Main), NEET and CUET to avoid the last-minute rush.

