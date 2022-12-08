Self-defence training program for girl students of Delhi government school | check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Self-defence Training Program in Delhi government schools

Self-defence Training Program: Considering the security of girls in the capital of the nation, a drive is set to be launched in the Delhi government schools. As per the news reports, the Directorate of Education is launching a training program in the Delhi government schools. It is a three-month-long self-defence program that will be launched in the Delhi government schools run by the Directorate of Education. This self-defence program is being introduced in the schools to build self-confidence and boost morale in the girl students. This will help the girl students to combat any violence or crime against them by the anti-social groups.

'Rani Laxmi Bai Atma Raksha Parikshan' is the training program that will be introduced in the Delhi government schools operated by the Directorate of Education, Delhi Cantonment Board, New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Department of Social Welfare schools. As per the news reports, the girl students of elementary and secondary levels will be trained.

This program will be introduced for the girl students in the elementary and secondary levels. The three-month-long self-defence program in the Delhi government schools will not only upskill the girls to combat physical assault but it will also make them capable to control any harsh situation due to anti-social elements. This program is expected to build self-confidence and boost morale in the girl students.

According to news reports, through this self-defence program, the girls will learn various tricks and tactics to dominate and deal with a person who is more powerful. They will get to learn kinesiology, physiology and body mechanisms in this training program.

