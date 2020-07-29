Image Source : FILE An Interview with Prof. HP Gupta, Vice Chairman OF IME

The Institute of Management Education (IME), Ghaziabad, was established in 1995 at a time when the surge for knowledge and excellence was as its zenith. With the advancement in IT, a liberalized economy and higher aspiration in life, the field of management education now encompass not only the development of managerial skills in functional areas but also the capabilities in handling integrated system based on complex software packages.

The founders of IME were conscious of this perspective and academics, professional, and corporate executives of high standing have been guiding IME to achieve these ends.

The well-planned campus on more than seven acres of land on main GT Road, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (UP) in NCR, at a distance of 3km from Border of NCT, has a complex for academic and administrative blocks. Lecture rooms are spacious and fully furnished so as to facilities the use of audio-visual equipment.

The IT center includes a multimedia lab, a cyber lab, and a hardware lab that has over 200 workstations under powerful Pentium-based computers.

Looking at parameters besides academics excellence, the institution’s score is no less remarkable. It extends supports to every student during summer training, project work and final placement.

Throughout the academic session, extra time is used for personality development through interactive dialogues, group discussions, debates, special lectures, seminars and conferences.

All the students are encouraged to cultivate their team-building and decision-making skills. Besides, the IME students club organises inter-college competitions and undertake industrial tours and cultural & social activities.



Beyond Academics

Another feature that makes IME a unique college is its consciousness towards social responsibility. While the core business of any academic institution is to provide education to its students, we feel that any educational institution also has certain social responsibilities.

At IME, this realization takes the form of various activities carried out by the colleges of IME with the active involvement of its students.

IME has organized numerous activities to fulfill its social responsibilities. Each college believes in inclusive growth and is conscious of its social responsibilities. They undertake a number of activities to meet these objectives as well as to make its students good citizens and responsible members of society. IME has been the sponsorer of “Special Olympics-New Delhi-2008” and “Special Olympic – New Castle Australia-2013”.

Sports Facilities

Moreover, there are facilities for both indoor and outdoor games, including lawn tennis, billiards, table tennis, badminton, basketball, volleyball and cricket. The hostel mess that is managed by students encourages self-sustenance by letting them subsidise the food.

Rating

In August 2002 by Business Today- COSMODE, IME has ranked 29th among 900 B-Schools, the third in Uttar Pradesh and second in Ghaziabad. BUSINESS BARONS in June 2003 has ranked IME 25th out of more than 50 business schools surveyed in the entire country. Business India (November 2010) has rated IME as A+ among B-Schools in India. Dainik Bhaskar regarded IME as Best Promising B- School in North India and awarded citation and trophy to that effect in February 2010. IME is also awarded A++ in North India by Business Sphere (May 2010) ending with 18th Rank by DNA Educational, Recknor 2013.

Mission

"To Serve The Society By Creating A Quality Learning Environment Committed To Creative, Innovative And Value-Based Learning."

Vision

To Be One of The Top Global Integrated Colleges Known For Commitment Towards Quality, Value-Based Education, Research And Social Responsibility.

Slogan

Plant Trees

Save Water

Curb Population

Make your’s bright future

