Placements in times of COVID-19 for Amrita’s B.Tech, M.Tech students

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham has gone ahead and started its campus placement drive by inviting companies to conduct the recruitment process online. For all its School of Engineering students, Amrita has put virtual processes in place to make it easy for both students and recruiters. In the age of COVID-19, students’ lives are in flux. Their anxiety about an uncertain future coupled with the inability to attend physical classes has made life difficult for students.

For universities, it has been equally bad, but we at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have looked at it as an opportunity to adapt. Although COVID-19 has been painful for us as a university, it has also presented us with a chance to embrace change.

Hence, we have done our best to keep our students on track with their desired future.

Keeping campuses open would risk the spread of the coronavirus infection, we closed all our institutions but that did not mean we stopped operations.

We are now transforming the way we operate. We are letting our students know that we care for them and their future and that we are providing them value. We went ahead and conducted our annual placement drive online. Our placement process has gone online, to comply with social distancing norms and reducing the risk of coronavirus infection.

We can proudly announce that this decision has been fruitful, and it has been a success.

Our 2020 placement drive had multinational firms such as Microsoft and Cisco recruiting from Amrita Schools of Engineering across locations. Up to 90 percent of our B. Tech and M.Tech students were recruited through our virtual placement process.

The process commenced with US multinational technology conglomerate Cisco virtually selecting students from our engineering schools.

More than 50 companies participated in our online placement process. Through this online placement drive, our students were recruited for internships (starting stipend Rs. 60,000 per month) and jobs (with salary offers to start at Rs. 14.37 lakhs per annum).

One of the highest salaries—Rs 52 Lakh per annum—was offered by the Australian enterprise software multinational Atlassian.

Our 2020 online recruitment process saw a large number of leading start-up companies recruiting from Amrita’s Schools of Engineering. Some of the start-ups who recruited from among our students are ZAPR Media Labs, WhatFix, Mad Street Den, Payoda (AppViewX), Enquer Global, PathPartner, IQVIA, Solutions, Broadridge, Providence Global Center, Yatra.com, Square Yards, No Broker, YARA.

The other leading companies who participated in the placement drive are Atlassian, Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon, SAP Labs India, Intuit, Caterpillar, Vmware, Sabre, Informatica, American Express, Ingersoll Rand, Rockwell Collins, Philips, Intel, Volvo, Micro Focus, OptumInsight, HSBC, Mckinsey, Saint-Gobain, Hyundai Motors, Mr.Cooper, IBM-CIO, Oracle, ThoughtWorks, [24]7 Innovation Lab, GE Healthcare & GE Aviation, Sony India Software Centre, TCS (R&I), Microchip Technology, Thermofisher, Synopsys, L&T Ltd. L&T Construction among others.

The success of the drive proves that engineering as a career is witnessing a paradigm shift, or that it has never been more lucrative.

As we experience the change to our lives that technology has brought, people are also getting more accustomed to the regular use of technology. This only opens more and more avenues of innovation and improvement for all future engineers.

Especially in the areas of manufacturing, healthcare, robotics, AI, IoT, engineering would see many more useable changes. Keeping these trends in mind, Amrita has continued its application process for the 2020 batch.

Office of Admissions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore has been engaging prospective applicants through their Telegram channel with dedicated chat sessions every week.

Apart from that, Amrita School of Engineering has been conducting weekly webinars to keep the communication channels open to prospective candidates as well as parents. Interested parties can reach out to the admission counsellors through any of these platforms.

The office of Admissions will support all candidates appearing for AEEE 2020 in all possible ways. A dedicated team of admission counsellors, sufficient helpline numbers and staff will be deployed to make sure that there is enough support given to the applicants to attend the examination sitting at home.

University will also try to offer another chance, in case if an applicant is unable to attend/complete the examination successfully because of unforeseen circumstances.

