Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet: NTA announced the exam dates! check direct link to download date sheet

JEE Main 2023 Date Sheet: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally issued the notification for the date sheet of JEE Main 2023. As per the JEE Main 2023 date sheet, the exam will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. Candidates who want to appear for this examination can check and download the exam schedule from the official website of NTA JEE. As per the schedule released by the administering body of JEE, the exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Students who want to pursue B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan can appear for this exam. Candidates who qualified for class 12 last year and this year are eligible for JEE Main. Students who will appear for Board Exam 2023 can also attempt the test. The date sheet is available on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Paper 1 for B.E and B.Tech will include MCQ-type questions. For the CBT-based exam, students should prepare for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. As per news reports, nearly 9.6 lakh students will appear for JEE Main 2023. Students are advised to take the printout of the exam schedule for the future. Once, the admit card gets released, students will get to know their exam center. To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates must download their admit cards the earliest.

For getting a proper idea of the examination and exam pattern, candidates should practice last year's question papers and model papers. Giving the mock test will help the candidates to get a better understanding of time management for the exam. The JEE Main exam question paper was held in 13 languages last year. To get more information regarding the JEE Main 2023, students should visit the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 Notification: NTA released the schedule for registration, check direct link to apply

Alos Read | JEE Main 2023: Check effective tips and study plans to excel in exam; see exam dates and more