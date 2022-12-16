Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET UG 2023: Exam date announced | check full date sheet here

NEET UG 2023: The date sheet for NEET 2023 is out now. The National Testing Agency released the full exam schedule on the official website. Candidates can download the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24 from the nta.ac.in. As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the NEET 2023 Exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. The National Testing Agency has released the NTA examination calendar for Academic Year 2023-24.

Registration for NEET UG 2023 has not been started yet. Once the registration link will be activated, candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

How to register for NEET 2023:

Step 1. Visit the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) of NTA NEET to fill up the application form. Step 2. Register yourself first and generate the login credentials. (Students must note down their login credentials for the future) Step 3. After generating login credentials, log in to the website and fill up the application form. Step 4. Once done with this, upload the required documents. Step 5. Then pay the registration fees. Submit the application form. Step 6. Download the application form and take a printout.

As per the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. 10+2 students with PCB are eligible for the exam. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.

As per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The second session exam of JEE Main 2023 will be held on April 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12. According to the NTA examination calendar, the ICAR AIEEA 2023 is scheduled to be held on 26, 27, 28, and 29 April 2023 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31.

