Lovlina Borgohain points out incorrect India map at Glasgow restaurant, owner issues response

Glasgow:

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has captured the hearts of many across the country after video of hers has been making the rounds all over social media. In the video that has been going viral, Lovlina talked about feeling hurt that the Indian map on a Glasgow restaurant napkin was incomplete.

It is worth noting that the boxer visited Mister Singh's India, which is an Indian restaurant in Glasgow, and was quick to notice that the Indian map that was printed on the napkin did not feature northeast India.

Winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, Lovlina was at the restaurant for a celebratory dinner and quickly made the printing error come to note to the restaurant management.

"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much," Lovlina said in the clip.

Speaking on the same, Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh took centre stage and talked about the moment as well, claiming that there was no confrontation.

"There was no confrontation. It was an aberration and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected," Singh told PTI.

Lovlina Borgohain put in a brilliant show at CWG 2026

Speaking of Lovlina Borgohain, the star boxer scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Olympic bronze medallist won the silver medal in the women’s 75 kg category. He became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at every major international tournament.

The silver medal win was her first at the CWG 2026; she had participated at the Games previously as well but failed to finish at the podium in both of her tries before finding a way through in 2026.

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