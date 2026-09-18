Asian Games 2026: 2,000 Indians in Nagoya ready to house athletes amid accommodation crunch

While Indian athletes face accommodation issues in Japan's Nagoya, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has swung into action and created a three-layer management system to deal with the situation at the Asian Games 2026 that begins Saturday.

Under the three-layer support plan, two representatives were stationed at the airport to assist the athletes who were arriving. Then, three officials were deployed at the Athlete Welcome Centre to coordinate with authorities over their accommodation and resolve the issues.

Further, the ministry has identified around 2,000 Indians who reside in Nagoya and are ready to house the athletes if necessary.

"India created a three-layer management system to handle the mismanagement in Nagoya during Asian Games. Approximately 2,000 Indian people in Nagoya are on standby to open their houses for athletes if they have problems with their accommodation," the Sports Ministry said on Friday, as cited by news agency ANI.

30-35 athletes faced difficulties

Earlier in the day, India's Chef De Mission Sahdev Yadav said 30 to 35 athletes faced difficulties regarding their accommodation due to some "mismanagement". However, he said India's focus is not on who is at fault and resolve the problems faced by athletes and ensure they are provided with all the assistance, which eventually helps them in their performance.

With the Asian Games scheduled to begin on Saturday, he further said the Sports Ministry now focusing on resolving the problems at the earliest and ensuring that no athlete's preparation or performance is affected by the arrangements.

"Every Indian athlete has accommodation, and there is no problem from our side. There were some issues initially, which is why we booked an additional hotel. Our team is going directly to the airport," he told reporters.

"The accreditation process is quite lengthy and is being done on the cruise, so it is taking a lot of time. There are also some transportation issues, but we have made our own arrangements for cars and hotels for our players. We have already booked 18 rooms and will book another 10 today. There is definitely a shortage of accommodation," he added.

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