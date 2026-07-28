'I am not able to focus properly at Commonwealth Games': Lovlina appeals for help in Assam floods

New Delhi:

Shaken by the devastating floods in her home state, Assam, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain stated that she is not able to "focus properly" at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The boxer appealed for help for the people who have been facing the brunt of the floods.

Borgohain, who has assured the country of a medal by moving into the women's 75kg semifinals after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, shared a video message to express her emotions. "I am feeling very bad that a lot of people have lost their lives because of the flood in Assam. A lot of people are facing a lot of problems at this time," Borgohain said in a video message.

Borgohain appeals to people to reach out to help people

The pugilist further stated that she is not able to focus on her campaign in Glasgow due to the devastation in her state, as over 4.45 lakh people have been affected across the six districts. "A lot of people have lost their homes, and everything has been washed away. At this time, people are not getting food, water, clothes, and other necessities.

"I am not able to focus properly here because of the condition of my people. I am trying to do my best. Our people are working hard to deliver the necessities to the people. The government is also doing its best. A lot of people from Assam are also coming out to help them. I need everyone to reach out to the people and help them. I request everyone to help us reach out to the people and deliver the necessities to them," she said.

Centre working closely with Assam on flood situation: PM Modi

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the central government is working with the Assam state government to help the people affected due to the floods. In a post on X, Modi said that he prayed for the safety and well-being of the people. "Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam Government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi said in the post.

Over 4.45 lakh people affected by flood, ASDMA says

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that the situation in Assam remained grim on Tuesday, as over 4.45 lakh people across six districts have been affected. This included the Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, as 631 villages have been inundated. The devastating floods have claimed the lives of 68 people so far.

Also Read:

10 people dead in 24 hours in Assam flood, 6.53 lakh affected in 11 districts | What we know so far