Manu Bhaker, Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony

New Delhi:

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will carry the Indian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday. The announcement brings together two of India's accomplished athletes from different sporting disciplines. Bhaker, who has already etched her name in Olympic history, will share the honour with Toor, who has been a dominant force in men's shot put at the Asian Games.

Bhaker to lead India's contingent at grand opening

India's Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed Bhaker's appointment as one of the country's flag-bearers. The Athletics Federation of India later announced that Toor would be the second flag-bearer. "Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said, news agency PTI reported. Bhaker arrives at the Asian Games with a remarkable Olympic record. At the Paris Olympics in 2024, she became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Toor brings back-to-back Asian Games gold-winning pedigree

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will join Bhaker at the front of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony. The shot put star has been India's gold medallist in the event at the last two editions of the Asian Games. As the defending champion, Toor will also enter the competition carrying the weight of expectations that comes with having already conquered the continental stage twice.

Accommodation and transport issues trouble Indian contingent

While the flag-bearers have provided an upbeat start ahead of the opening ceremony, India's preparations have also been accompanied by logistical challenges. Sahdev Yadav acknowledged that the Indian contingent initially faced issues related to accommodation, accreditation and transportation. The Sports Authority of India has consequently made additional arrangements for athletes, including booking extra hotel rooms and organising transport independently. Yadav said 18 additional rooms had already been booked, with another 10 expected to be secured.

"Everyone has accommodation, and there is no problem from our side. There were some issues initially, which is why we booked an additional hotel. Our team is going directly to the airport. The accreditation process is quite lengthy and is being done on the cruise, so it is taking a lot of time. There are also some transportation issues, but we have made our own arrangements for cars and hotels for our players. We have already booked 18 rooms and will book another 10 today. There is definitely a shortage of accommodation," Yadav told the reporters.

India looks to keep athletes focused on competition

Despite the early difficulties, Yadav stressed that the immediate priority is to make sure athletes are comfortable and able to concentrate on their events. The additional accommodation and transport arrangements are aimed at reducing the impact of the logistical problems on India's athletes as the competition gets underway. With Bhaker and Toor set to lead the contingent into the opening ceremony, the Indian team will now look to shift its attention fully towards competition and medal-winning performances at the Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

China knocked out of Asian Games cricket without a ball being bowled; what exactly happened?