14-hour wait, no rooms! Asian Games 2026 chaos leaves Indian athletes stranded in Nagoya

The Asian Games 2026 preparations in Japan's Nagoya city have run into a major accommodation mess, with athletes from several countries reportedly struggling to find rooms even after reaching the host city. Indian athletes and support staff were among those left waiting for hours, with some reportedly spending more than 14 hours without proper accommodation. The situation has raised concerns just days before the continental sporting extravaganza gets underway in Japan. While the Indian contingent is preparing for its events, athletes have reportedly been forced to deal with long waits, difficult travel arrangements and a lack of basic facilities at training venues.

Indian athletes, along with competitors from Vietnam, China, South Korea and Thailand, were reportedly left to fend for themselves after arriving in Nagoya. Several athletes had to wait for hours at the airport before they could be allotted rooms. In some cases, accommodation that had already been earmarked for Indian athletes and officials was reportedly cancelled which further complicated the situation.

The disruption has been particularly concerning for the Indian shooting contingent, whose competition is scheduled to begin on September 20. The team is facing another challenge as athletes and support staff are reportedly taking more than two hours to reach their training venue. With competition just around the corner, such lengthy commutes could potentially affect the team's preparation and recovery time.

Thailand team reportedly sleeps on cruise ship lobby floor

The accommodation problems have not been limited to the Indian contingent. Thailand's national sepak takraw team was reportedly forced to sleep on the floor of a cruise ship lobby after arriving in Nagoya for the Asian Games. Their accommodation records were reportedly missing, leaving the athletes without assigned rooms.

Athletes from Vietnam, China and South Korea were also reportedly caught up in the accommodation problems at the venue. The incidents have added to concerns over arrangements for athletes arriving ahead of the Asian Games, with teams expecting their accommodation and transportation plans to be in place before they begin their final preparations.

India makes alternative arrangements

With the situation becoming increasingly difficult, India's Chef de Mission has reportedly arranged 15 additional rooms for Indian athletes and officials. The move is aimed at providing immediate relief to members of the contingent who were waiting for accommodation. However, the accommodation issue is not the only concern for the Indian shooting team. Basic facilities at the training stadium have also reportedly been limited, with water available but other essential amenities said to be lacking.

Long travel times add to India's concerns

For athletes competing at the highest level, the logistics surrounding training can be just as important as the competition itself. Indian shooting athletes and their support staff are reportedly spending more than two hours travelling to the training venue. That has added another layer of difficulty to preparations, particularly with the shooting events set to begin on September 20.

The Indian contingent had expected smoother arrangements in Nagoya ahead of the Asian Games, but the accommodation shortages and logistical problems have instead become an unexpected hurdle before the competition begins. The reported problems involving multiple countries have also put the spotlight on the overall arrangements for athletes arriving in Nagoya.

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