Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Plea filed before Bombay High Court, exams to get postponed? Check latest updates

JEE Main 2023: The NTA administered JEE Main 2023 is going to be held in January 2023. Prior to the examination, a plea has been filed before the Bombay High Court to defer the exam dates and to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023. As per a news report of Bar and Bench, a petition was filed before the court to postpone the JEE Main 2023 First Session exam dates by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. Sahai has demanded to postpone the first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam to April 2023.

Relaxation in the eligibility for JEE Main 2023

Furthermore, the plea has also sought relaxation in the eligibility for the exam. As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Main, 75 percent in the higher secondary examination is needed. The plea has been challenged an official notification issued by the administering body of JEE i,e. National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 15, 2022.

As per the plea filed, the announcement for the JEE Main 2023 date was done on short notice and it is clashing with class 12 board exams 2023 (CBSE, ICSE and other state boards).

"Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won't appear for the exam," the PIL stated.

Sahai challenged the eligibilty criteria of JEE Main 2023

Sahai also challenged the change in eligibilty criteria for the exam. As per Sahai, 75 percent minimum marks were not mandatory last year but this sudden change will hit many candidates.

"The eligibility of 75% in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75% minimum marks in their board examinations," the PIL said.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

As per the official notification of the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main 2023 first session exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. Well, the NTA has not issued any official notice to postpone the exam dates. For more updates about JEE Main 2023 exam, candidates must visit the official website.

