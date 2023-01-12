Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Should JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam be postponed? 88% say YES: India TV Poll

INDIA TV Poll, JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam: An environment of disquiet has developed among the JEE aspirants due to the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Examination. Soon after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the JEE Mains 2023 exam, a number of JEE aspirants demanded to defer the exam dates. Later, a plea was filed before the Bombay High Court to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 Exams and to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Mains by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. But, the Bombay High Court refused to reschedule the examination in its first hearing. The court will held the second hearing on February 21, 2023.

#JEEMains2023 Trends

Soon after the Bombay High Court refused to defer the dates for JEE Mains 2023, Hashtags like #JEEMains2023 #JEEMains #jeemains2023inapril #JEEMainsInApril2023 and others started trending on the micro-blogging site i,e. Twitter.

INDIA TV Poll

India TV operated a Poll to know the opinion of the youths for the JEE Mains 2023 Exam and asked 'Should JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 be postponed?' A total of 3,267 Twitterati answered the question (Yes or No). 88.3% percent of the voters want JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 to get postponed. On the other hand, 11.7% of voters opposed deferring the JEE Mains 2023 January Session dates. Here you can see the poll for the asked question.

JEE Mains 2023 Exams

The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Mains Exam from January 24 to 31, 2023, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023. "For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," Sadhana Parashar once said, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam: Postponed? Viral notice of NTA, FAKE or REAL!

Also Read | JEE Mains 2023: NTA issues IMPORTANT notice for aspirants | Check HERE