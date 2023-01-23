Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card for Day 2 Exam soon | Check latest updates

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Day 1 of JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the Day 1 exam (January 24, 2023) can now check and download their admit cards from the official website. Meanwhile, the NTA will soon release the admit cards of the candidates who have their exams on the second day (January 25, 2023).

Admit Cards for Day 2 (January 25, 2023)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Admit Card for the candidates who have their exams on January 25, 2023 (Day 2 of JEE Mains 2023 Session 1). NTA will release the admit cards of the candidates a day prior to the exam dates on the official website. The admit card for the JEE Mains Session 1 Day 1 has been released.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exams: Know how to download the Admit Cards for Day 2

Visit the official website of the JEE Mains- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the 'Admit Cards.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Check and download the Admit Card.

JEE Mains 2023: Exam Dates

The JEE Mains 2023 Exams for the first session will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1, 2023.

ALSO READ | JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 Exam Admit Card out! Check here direct link and more

ALSO READ | CBSE Practical Exams 2023 Clashing with JEE Mains January Session? Here is the answer