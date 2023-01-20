Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Practical Exams 2023 Clashing with JEE Mains January Session? Here is the answer to your DILEMMA

CBSE Practicals VS JEE Mains 2023: Many JEE aspirants are in dilemma at present due to CBSE class 12th Practicals and JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam clashing dates. Well, in many schools the practical exams are underway and the National Testing Agency will also commence the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam on January 24, 203. Recently, the NTA released a revised schedule for the JEE Mains 2023. However, it didn't work for the JEE aspirants. If you are also facing the same problem, we have brought you a simple solution.

What to do?

Firstly, instead of panicking, calm down because there is a way for you to attend both the JEE and CBSE Practical exams. You must note that the schools are obliged to reschedule the practical examination as per the requirement. If your JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam is clashing with the CBSE Class 12 Practicals Exam 2023, then ask your school to reschedule the practical exam. For this, your school may ask you to submit the admit card. They can also ask for the application form for the JEE.

To reschedule the Practical Exams, you may have to submit an application to your school head attaching the admit card for the JEE exam.

Don't skip the Practicals exam...

Students are advised to not skip the practical exams. Why? because practicals are equally important as theory exams are. To qualify for the exam, students need a minimum of 33 percent in both the practical and theory exam. So skipping the CBSE Practical exams is not at all a good idea for you.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised schedule for the JEE Mains 2023 exam. As per the revised schedule, the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023. No exam will be conducted on January 27 and only the second shift will be held on January 28, 2023.

