JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card likely to release today? Check here latest updates

JEE Mains 2023: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam are waiting for the Admit Cards to get released. It is expected that the NTA will release the JEE Mains 2023 admit cards soon on the official website. As per some news reports, the administering body of the JEE exam can release the admit cards of the registered candidates today. However, no official confirmation is there from the NTA. As soon as the admit cards get released, we will update the aspirants here.

Know how to download the JEE Mains 2023 January Session

Go to the official website of JEE Mains- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, scroll down to the 'Candidate Activity' section. Now, click on the link for 'JEE Mains 2023 January Session Admit Cards.' You will be directed to a new page, now key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will get displayed. Check and download it.

JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam

Recently, National Testing Agency released an official notice and notified that the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1, 2023. No exam will be conducted on January 27, 2023 and only second shift exam will be held on January 28, 2023. The last exam date will now be February 1, 2023.

