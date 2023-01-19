Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Major change in the January session exam dates | Check REVISED SCHEDULE

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam. As per the latest notice released by the NTA, no exam will be held on January 27 and only one shift exam to be conducted on January 28. With this, The JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam will now end on February 1, 2023 and not January 31, 2023. Check here the latest updates and read the official notice here.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates Revised

The National Testing Agency has revised the exam timetable for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exams. The JEE Mains 2023 exam will now be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023. No exam will be held on January 27, 2023 and only the second shift to be conducted on January 28, 2023. The last date for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session is now February 1, 2023.

Morning and Afternoon shifts: January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1 (Paper 1, BE/BTech)

Afternoon shift: January 28 (Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning)

JEE Mains 2023: NTA's official notice

The official notice of NTA reads, 'National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).'

