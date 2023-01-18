Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: City Slip out! Admit Card to release soon

JEE Mains 2023: The Advance City Animation link has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam can now check the city clip on the official website. However, the Admit Card has not been released by the NTA. It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link 1 for JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation

Direct Link 2 for JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation

JEE Mains 2023 Admit Card

It is expected that the Admit Card for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session Exam will be released soon. Once, the admit cards of the registered candidates get released, they will be able to download it from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download the JEE Mains 2023 City Slip

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency - jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, scroll down for the Candidate Activity section. Click on Link 1 or 2 for the Advance City Intimation. You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. The city slip will be displayed. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Mains 2023: Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

ALSO READ | JEE Mains 2023: Admit Cards for January session anytime | Check here latest updates

ALSO READ | Should JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam be postponed? 88% say YES: India TV Poll