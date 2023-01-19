Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Admit Cards today? NTA changes exam dates and shift | Check BIG update

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that the admit cards for JEE Mains 2023 will be released soon. The NTA has made some big changes in the exam dates for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam. As per the latest notice of the NTA, the JEE Mains exam will now be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023. No exam will be conducted on January 27 and only the second shift will be held on January 28.

JEE Mains 2023: Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released an official notification for the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City. NTA stated that the notice released is for the city slip and asked the candidates to not take it as the admit card. The official notice of the NTA states, ' This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be

located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 shall be issued later.'

It means that the notice released on January 18 was for the city slip and for the admit card. As per the further statement of the NTA, the admit card will be released soon.

JEE Mains 2023: City Slip

Meanwhile, the Advance City Animation link has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2023 January Session exam can now check the city clip on the official website. However, the Admit Card has not been released by the NTA. It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

