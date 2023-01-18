Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Card and Roll Numbers to release soon | Check latest updates

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards and the roll numbers soon ahead of the Board Exam 2023. Recently, the board released the timetable for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. As per the schedule released by the CBSE, the board exam will commence on February 15, 2023. Now, the candidates who will appear on the board exam 2023 are waiting for their admit cards and the roll numbers. The board can release these anytime soon on cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Cards and Roll Numbers

It is anticipated that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Cards and the Roll Numbers of the students will be released in the last week of January. Once the admit cards get released, students can collect them from their respective schools.

Private candidates will need to download their admit card and take a fresh printout of it. They can access their admit card from the official website of the board.

Know how to save and download the CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. On the Latest news section, click on the link 'Class 10 or 12 admit cards'. On a new window, a PDF will get opened. Save and download the admit card. Take a printout of it for the future.

Once you collect your admit card, you must check that the admit card must have the signature of the school head. Candidates carrying admit cards without the signature of the school heads are not allowed to appear in the board exam.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came forward with a new update for the board exams 2023. The board released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. As per the official schedule, the board exam of class 12 will commence on February 15, 2023 and end on April 5, 2023. Whereas, class 10 board exams 2023 will start on February 15, 2023 and end on March 21, 2023.

