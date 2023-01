Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Annual Exam 2023: CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, Bihar Board and more exam dates for classes 10, 12 | Check here

Annual Exam 2023: The exam season is underway and along with CBSE and ICSE other state boards had also released the exam timetable. However, the board exam 2023 timetable for some state boards is awaited. The annual exam timetable for intermediate and metrics are available on the official websites of the respective boards. Here we have brought you the full details of board exam 2023 dates respective to the boards.

CBSE, ICSE and state boards including Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have released the timetable for classes 10 and 12. It is expected that state boards including UP, Rajasthan, Odisha, HP and other boards will soon release the full exam schedule for classes 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 15, 2023

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: April 5, 2023

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 15, 2023

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 21, 2023

ICSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

ICSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 13, 2023

ICSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 31, 2023

ICSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 27, 2023

ICSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 29, 2023

Bihar Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

Bihar Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 1, 2023

Bihar Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: February 11, 2023

Bihar Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 14, 2023

Bihar Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: February 22, 2023

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: February 21, 2023

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 21, 2023

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: March 2, 2023

Maharastra Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 25, 2023

Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

Gujarat Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: March 14, 2023

Gujarat Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 29, 2023

Gujarat Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: March 14, 2023

Gujarat Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: March 28, 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet-

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: March 13, 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Board Exam 2023 End Date: April 4, 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 Start Date: April 6, 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Board Exam 2023 End Date: April 20, 2023

This year, unlike CBSE and ICSE along with various state boards, HPBOSE and Goa board will conduct the exams in two terms.

