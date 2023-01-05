Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for classes 10, 12 to release today? CHECK HERE

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the date sheet for the board exam 2023 soon. The board will release the full exam schedule for classes 10, 12 on the official website. Once the date sheet for the board exam 2023 gets released, students will be able to download it from jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As of now, the board has not announced the date to release the exam schedule.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Students are waiting for the board to make an announcement for the date sheet. It is expected that the Jharkhand board will soon announce the exam dates. As per some news reports, the class 10 and 12 board exams can commence on march 14, 2023. No deduction in the syllabus has been made for the Jharkhand board exam. So, the students are advised to prepare the whole syllabus. The deduction in the syllabus for the board exam was applicable only during the corona period.

How to check and download the Jharkhand Board Exam Date Sheet 2023?

Go to the official website of the board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the 'Recent Announcement' section. Click on the link for Jharkhand Board JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023,' A pdf will get open on a new page. Check and download the result.

JAC Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the datasheet. The Jharkhand Board will release the date sheet for class 10 along with the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream. The date sheet for the board exam 2023 will be in pdf format. Exam date, time and duration will be mentioned in the date sheet. For more updates, students can ask their respective schools.

