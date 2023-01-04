Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: To release anytime soon for JAC Classes 10, 12| Check here latest updates

Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10, 12 board exam soon on the official website. The Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be uploaded on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, the board has not given any update for the class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023. Once, the date sheet for Jharkhand Board 2023 gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website.

JAC Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

It is expected that the Jharkhand Board will soon release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. As per news reports, the Jharkhand Board exams 2023 are expected to be conducted in March. Students must prepare the whole syllabus for the exam as no deduction has been made in the syllabus this year. The deduction was made in the syllabus during the COVID period. This year the deducted syllabus is not applicable. It is anticipated that the Jharkhand Board will start on March 14, 2023. But no official confirmation is there from the board.

How to check and download the Jharkhand Board Exam Date Sheet 2023?

Go to the official website of the board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the 'Recent Announcement' section. Click on the link for Jharkhand Board JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023,' A pdf will get open on a new page. Check and download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the datasheet. The Jharkhand Board will release the date sheet for class 10 along with the class 12 science, commerce and arts stream. The date sheet for the board exam 2023 will be in pdf format. Exam date, time and duration will be mentioned in the date sheet. For more updates, students can ask their respective schools.

