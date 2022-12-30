Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023: Check here exam dates | full schedule here

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2023. As per the date sheet for the class 12 boards 2023, the exam will commence on February 15, 2023. CBSE has given enough gaps between the examination for the students. The timetable has been prepared generously for the exam warriors.

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam Dates 2023

As per the date sheet for the class 12 commerce stream, the accountancy exam will be held on March 31, 2023. Students can check the exam dates for Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Informatics Practices, English and Physical Education here.

Check CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023

Subject Exam Date Accountancy March 31, 2023 Business Studies March 25, 2023 Economics March 17, 2023 Informatics Practices/ Mathematics March 23, 2023 English February 24, 2023 Physical Education March 13, 2023

The board exam will start at 10:30 AM as per the date sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The official notice of the board reads:

A sufficient Gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes Competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of a student fall on the same date The time of the start of the examination will be at 10:30 AM (IST) 5 Date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students can prepare well for their examinations.

The board in its official notice read, 'The CBSE wishes Good Luck to all the students appearing in Class X & Class XII Examinations, 2023.' ​

