CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: Date sheet released; know how to download from cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come forward with a new update for the Board Exams 2023. The board has released the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023. As speculated, CBSE was anticipated to issue the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023 this month. As per the date sheet, the board exam of class 12 will commence on February 15, 2023 and end on April 5, 2023 as per the exam schedule.

Know how to check and download Class 12th Board Exam 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the main website tab. You will be directed to the main website of the board.

Step 3: In the latest news section, click on the link 'Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023'.

Step 4: A PDF file will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the date sheet and take a printout.

Students can also download the sample papers, model papers and previous year's question papers from the official website of CBSE. The board has provided the study material to the students who are appearing for the board exam this year. For better preparations, students must give mock tests.

