CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Date sheet released! Check direct link and how to download

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 Date Sheet: We have a good piece of news for the students of class 10. Finally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the class 10 board exam 2023. Candidates who were waiting for the exam date sheet can now check and download it from the official website. The date sheet for the class 10 board exam 2023 is available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. As per the exam schedule, the board exam of class 10 will start from February 15, 2023 and end on March 21, 2023.

Know how to download the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023:

Step 1. Visit the official website of cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the main website.

Step 3. Scroll down, in the section 'latest @cbse' search for the link for the date sheet.

Step 4. Click on the link, a pdf file will be displayed.

Step 5. Check exam dates as per the subjects and download it.

As the date sheet for the class 10 cbse board exam 2023 is out now, candidates should be prepared for the examination. Don't take the stress and cover the whole syllabus.

Make a routine for studying and have a healthy diet. To score more in the examination, solve last year's question papers, model papers, or sample papers.

