CBSE releases date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams. Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. According to the official notification, the exams will begin on February 15, 2023.

Students can visit the official website cbse.nic.in to check class 10 and class 12 full exam schedule or can check in the document attacked below.

Releasing the date sheet, the board said a sufficient gap has been given between the two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates.

The examination will begin at 10.30 am.

More to follow...