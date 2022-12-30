Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the timetable for the class 12 science stream. Check here full schedule and the latest updates.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2022 11:45 IST
CBSE class 12 date sheet 2023, CBSE 2023 date sheet, cbse date sheet, cbse date sheet 2023,
Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: The date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Science Stream 2023 is out now. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet on the official website. Students who will appear for the class 12 board exam 2023 can check the complete timetable for the CBSE class 12 science stream board exam 2023 here. As per the date sheet released by the board, the class 12 exam will commence on February 15, 2023, and will end on April 05, 2023. 

CBSE Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023

The date sheet for the class 12 board exam released by CBSE is well-balanced. The exam date sheet has been prepared in view of JEE Main 2023 exam dates. So, there is no clash between JEE Main 2023 exam and the CBSE Class 12 board exam. However, the PCM students are disappointed because the Class 12 Mathematics board exam will be conducted after the Holi festival. 

Check here CBSE Class 12 Science Date Sheet 2023 

Subject Date
English February 24, 2023
Chemistry February 28, 2023
Physics  March 6, 2023
Mathematics March 11, 2023
Physical Education March 13, 2023
Biology                     March 16, 2023
Computers March 23, 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education has given enough time and gaps between the subjects so that students can prepare for the exam properly and hectic-free. Students are advised to practice last year's question paper, model papers and sample papers for better preparation.

 

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams 2023: Date sheet out! Know how to check and download full schedule

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: Date sheet released; know how to download from cbse.gov.in

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News