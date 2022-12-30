Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: The date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Science Stream 2023 is out now. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet on the official website. Students who will appear for the class 12 board exam 2023 can check the complete timetable for the CBSE class 12 science stream board exam 2023 here. As per the date sheet released by the board, the class 12 exam will commence on February 15, 2023, and will end on April 05, 2023.

CBSE Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023

The date sheet for the class 12 board exam released by CBSE is well-balanced. The exam date sheet has been prepared in view of JEE Main 2023 exam dates. So, there is no clash between JEE Main 2023 exam and the CBSE Class 12 board exam. However, the PCM students are disappointed because the Class 12 Mathematics board exam will be conducted after the Holi festival.

Check here CBSE Class 12 Science Date Sheet 2023

Subject Date English February 24, 2023 Chemistry February 28, 2023 Physics March 6, 2023 Mathematics March 11, 2023 Physical Education March 13, 2023 Biology March 16, 2023 Computers March 23, 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education has given enough time and gaps between the subjects so that students can prepare for the exam properly and hectic-free. Students are advised to practice last year's question paper, model papers and sample papers for better preparation.

