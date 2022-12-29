CBSE Board Exams 2023: Date sheet out! Know how to check and download full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification for the board exams 2023 date sheet. Students can now save and download the full exam schedule from cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. As per the date sheet for cbse board exam 2023, the exam for class 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023, to April 5, 2023, and for class 10 from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023.

CBSE will be conducting the first full session examination in 2023 after the pandemic. The pre-board exams in many cbse-affiliated schools have already started. After the announcement of the board, now schools will soon inform the students regarding the exam schedule. Students can now check and download the full exam schedule from the official website.

Know how to save and download the date sheet for classes 10, 12:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the Latest news section, click on the link 'Date sheet for class 10, 12'.

Step 3: On a new window, a PDF will get opened. Save and download the date sheet.

Step 4: Take a printout of the date sheet for the future.

