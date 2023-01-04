Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Jharkhand shuts primary schools amid cold wave | Check latest updates

Jharkhand government has issued a notification asking all the primary schools in the state to remain closed. As the cold wave gripped the state, the government asked to shut all the primary schools in the state till January 08, 2023. However, teachers have to attend school to update student records online. With this, the midday meals would be made available for the students of government schools.

Primary schools to remain closed

All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification. The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January 8 with fog and cloudy sky. The mercury will rise from January 9, the weather office said.

Teachers to update student records online

"In view of extreme cold wave conditions in the first week of January, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from class 1 to class 5 will remain suspended," the notification said. Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

