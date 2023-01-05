Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Exam 2023: Date Sheet for classes 10, 12 soon | Check here latest updates

UP Board Exam 2023: Students are waiting for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to release the date sheet for classes 10, 12 board exam 2023. The UP Board is expected to release the date sheet for the board exam 2023 soon on the official website. Till now, the board has not announced the exam dates. Students who will appear for the UP Board Board Exam 2023 are advised to stay updated on the official website of the board for the latest developments.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

The board is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 this or the next week. Once, the date sheet gets released, it will be available on upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board class 10 and 12 exams are anticipated to be conducted in March 2023. The practical exams for intermediate will be held in February 2023. In 2021, the UPMSP conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams from March to April.

Know how to download the UP Board Class 10 or 12 Date Sheet 2023:

Go to the official website of the UP Board- upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'UP Board Class 10 or 12 Exams Date Sheet 2023.' You will be directed to a new page. A pdf file will get open on the new tab. check the date sheet and download it. \

UP Board 2023 Preparations

Take a printout of the date sheet to keep track of the exam dates. Students preparing for the board exams must stay far away from stress and anxiety. Take healthy diets during the exam period and prepare well. Cover the whole syllabus and solve previous years' questions too. Do not skip any topic that you find hard for the preparation. Give mock tests and maintain the rhythm of the study.

