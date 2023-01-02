Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for UPMSP class 10, 12 likely to release soon | Check updates

UP Board Exam 2023: The date sheet for UPMSP classes 10 and 12 is expected to release soon on the official website. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad will soon release the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. It is anticipated that UP Board will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from March 2023. However, the practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 16 to 28, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Once the date sheet gets released, students will be able to download it from upmsp.edu.in. The board has uploaded the model papers for the students to prepare for the board exams. The pre-board exams for upmsp classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 01 to 15, 2023.

How to check and download the date sheet for UP Board 10 and 12:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2. Check the download section on the homepage.

Step 3. In the download section, click on the link 'UP Board class 10 or 12 date sheet 2023.'

Step 4. The date sheet will get displayed on a new page.

Step 5. Check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Model Papers: UP Board Exam 2023

Students who will appear for UP Board Exam 2023, can also download the model papers 2023 from the official website. Practicing sample papers or model papers will help the students to solve the entire questions in a limited time period. Students can also practice the previous year's question papers for better preparation.

Recently, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023. As the CBSE board has released the date sheet, it is expected that the UP Board will also release the exam schedule soon on the official website.

