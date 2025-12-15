Singapore issues advisory for nationals amid worsening air quality in Delhi: 'Stay indoors' Delhi air pollution: The High Commission urged Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to the advisory.

New Delhi:

As Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, the Singapore High Commission in India issued an advisory for its nationals, asking them to "pay attention" to the instructions regarding staying indoors and wearing masks when stepping out. The development comes as most of the air quality monitoring stations across the national capital recorded an AQI of 400 or above on Monday.

Singapore issues advisory for its nationals

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi issued advisory on its official X handle and said, "On 13 December 2025, the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoked Stage 4, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi National Capital Region. Under GRAP Stage 4, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, and schools and offices are encouraged to shift to hybrid format."

The Singapore High Commission further stated that the Delhi government has urged residents, especially children and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments, to stay indoors, and to use masks if stepping out. "In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice," the Singapore High Commission added.

Flights to and from Delhi-NCR likely to be affected

"We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this and check with the respective airlines for updates," it stated.

Apart from this, the The Singapore High Commission provided a contact point for the Singaporeans in the Delhi-NCR region in case they require any consular assistance.

AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday The advisory from the Singapore High Commission came as the air quality in Delhi was 'severe' at 38 stations while it was 'very poor' at two stations. Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 498, recorded the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

AQI in Delhi climbed to 461 on Sunday

The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 500 during the day, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not register data.

