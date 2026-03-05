Sonu Sood announces free accommodation for stranded travellers in Dubai after Middle East tensions

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come forward to help travellers stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict in the Middle East. The actor took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and announced that free accommodation would be arranged for those left without a place to stay because of the crisis.

By sharing a video message, Sonu Sood said this applies to people of all nationalities who are currently stuck in Dubai with nowhere to go.

Sonu Sood offers free stay to stranded travellers in Dubai

In his post, the actor wrote, "War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help (sic)." Take a look below:

Speaking in the video, Sood added, "Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation."

Addressing Indian nationals in particular, he also said in Hindi, "Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye, ya fr Dugasta properties par DM kijiye. We will make sure that you will get a free-of-cost stay till you reach your country"

Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai with daughter

On Wednesday, actress Lara Dutta informed her fans and followers about her situation in Dubai, saying that she has been stuck there with her daughter amid the ongoing war crisis. Earlier, actors like Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta were also stranded in Dubai for a brief period before safely returning to India.

