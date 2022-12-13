Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UPMSP UP Board 2023: Date sheet to release soon | check latest updates and how to download

UPMSP UP Board 2023: Students are eagerly waiting for the UP Board 2023 Exam Date Sheet. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. The Board is likely to issue official notice for the exam schedule anytime. Once, the date sheet will get released, the candidates will be able to check and download it from the official website of the board- upmsp.edu.in.

Till now, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad has not released the date sheet and informed the students about the same. But it is expected that the board will soon make an announcement for the full exam schedule. The date sheet will be made available online. Students will be able to check and download the date sheet on upmsp.edu.in. As the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 has not been released yet, therefore, students are advised not to believe in any fake news. Candidates for the UP Board Exam 2023 can visit the official website and the Twitter handle of the board to stay updated about any development.

How to check and download the date sheet for UP Board 10 and 12:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad- upmsp.edu.in. Step 2. Check the download section on the homepage. Step 3. In the download section, click on the link 'UP Board class 10 or 12 date sheet 2023.' Step 4. The date sheet will get displayed on a new page. Step 5. Check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Students who will appear for UP Board Exam 2023, can also download the model papers 2023 from the official website. Practicing sample papers or model papers will help the students to solve the entire questions in a limited time period. Students can also practice the previous year's question papers for better preparation.

