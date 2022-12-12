Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi private schools likely to declare details of nursery classes | Check latest updates

Delhi nursery admissions 2023-24: Delhi private schools are expected to release the details of nursery classes soon. The seat availability for admission in these schools is also likely to get released by Friday. The admission process for entry-level classes is underway for the 2023-24 academic session. As per the official notice of the Delhi government's Directorate of Education, the admission process will be carried out in a total of 1,800 private schools in the national capital. For admissions, the candidates must apply by December 23.

The admission process for entry-level classes in over 1,800 private schools in Delhi began on December 1. As per the admission schedule, the last date to submit applications is December 23, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said in a circular last month. The first list of students selected for admission and the waitlist will be out on January 20, according to the circular. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6.

Private unaided recognized schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites. The circular said, "No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. "Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission."

The notification said a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 could be charged as an admission registration fee. Purchase of the school prospectus by parents will be optional. It said all private schools would have to reserve 25 percent of seats for students from the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and the schools have been instructed to maintain and retain the footage. The slips will be shown to the parents before being put in the box being used to draw the lots.

Also Read: CBSE Board 2023: Date sheet for class 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in 10, 12 board exams | Check new update