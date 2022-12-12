CBSE Board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in 10, 12 board exams | Check new updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in 10, 12 exams | Check new updates

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Ministry of Education has introduced a new pattern in class 10 and 12 board examinations. Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education in Lok Sabha said that competency-based questions will also be asked in the board examination. As per Devi, 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.

These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based. The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format," she said.

"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 percent of questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 percent of questions in Class 12 are competency-based," the minister added. Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin on February 15, 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule.

The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education. "Prominent among these are -- competency-based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling, etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counselors at the secondary and senior secondary level," said the minister.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams. The full exam schedule will be available on the official website of the board.

