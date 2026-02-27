Box Office [February 26, 2026]: O Romeo, Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein's Thursday collection

New Delhi:

Currently, several films from different genres are running in theatres, and among them, Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo is dominating the Indian box office, while films like Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein are struggling to attract audiences.

Let’s find out how O Romeo, Assi, and Do Deewane Seher Mein performed at the box office on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

O Romeo box office collection Day 14

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's gangster drama O Romeo is currently dominating the box office, despite average footfalls. The movie, which has completed 14 days in theatres, has managed to earn Rs 61.55 crore in India so far. On Thursday, it earned Rs 1.25 crore, the same as the previous day. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the film stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani in key roles, with Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in special appearances.

Assi box office report of Day 7

Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kaskruti's film Assi had a slow start at the box office. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, known for his work in films like Article 15, Anek, and Thappaad, the film opened with Rs 1 crore on its first day. It witnessed slight growth on the second day and continued its momentum on Day 3. However, after its first Monday, the film’s collections drastically slowed, with Rs 0.54 crore on Thursday, February 26, 2026. With this, Assi’s total collection in India stands at Rs 6.89 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection

Another Bollywood film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, has been struggling to attract audiences to theatres. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 1.5 crore on the second day. On Day 3, it collected Rs 1.45 crore, and Rs 0.6 crore on Day 4. Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 0.55 crore on Day 5 and Rs 0.45 crore on Day 6. On Thursday, it did a business of Rs 0.37 crore. So far, its India box office collection stands at Rs 6.17 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Collection [February 25, 2026]: How much Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, O Romeo earned on Wednesday