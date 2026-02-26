Box Office Collection [February 25, 2026]: How much Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, O Romeo earned on Wednesday

New Delhi:

The Wednesday box office saw mixed results, as films currently running in theatres competed with each other. Movies like Taapsee Pannu's Assi, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Do Deewane Seher Mein, and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo are attracting audiences and fighting for attention.

Among these, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's gangster drama, O'Romeo, has been performing better compared to the others. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected more than Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein. Let's take a look at the Wednesday box office collections of these films.

Assi box office collection

Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kasruti's film, Assi, collected Rs 0.55 crore on its Day 6, first Wednesday. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features actors such as Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The courtroom drama Assi has witnessed a box office clash with Do Deewane Seher Mein on its first day. So far, its total collection in India recorded at Rs 6.30 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection so far

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic drama film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, which hit the big screens on Friday, February 20, 2026, had a slow start at the box office. The film opened with Rs 1.25 crore, followed by Rs 1.5 crore on its second day. On Day 3, the film collected Rs 1.45 crore, and on its first Monday, it saw a significant dip, earning Rs 0.6 crore.

On Day 5, it collected Rs 0.55 crore, and on its first Wednesday, Do Deewane Seher Mein minted Rs 0.40 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 5.75 crore.

O Romeo box office report of Day 13

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O'Romeo, directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, hit the silver screens during Valentine's week. The film had a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 12.65 crore on its second day. Over time, the film's earnings slowed, bringing its first-week collection to Rs 47.1 crore. In its second week, the film continued to see a decline, and on Day 13, O'Romeo earned Rs 1.20 crore, higher than the Wednesday collections of Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein. In total, the film's collection in India stands at Rs 60.25 crore.

