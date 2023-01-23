Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2023: Session 1 Exam Admit Card out! Check here direct link and more

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Admit Cards for the exam on January 24th. Students appearing for the JEE Mains 2023 January session exam can now check and download their admit cards from the official website. The admit cards for the JEE mains exam on January 24, 2023 are available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the JEE Mains 2023 January Session schedule, the exams will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023, except on Republic Day and January 27, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates

According to the schedule of the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1, the exams will be conducted from January 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1, 2023. The Admit Cards for the JEE 2023 January Session exams on January 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1 2023 will be released anytime soon. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exams: Know how to download the Admit Cards