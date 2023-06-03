IPU CET 2023 Answer key OUT at ipu.ac.in; Link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPU CET Answer Key 2023 released

IPU CET Answer Key 2023: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University has released the answer key for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download the IPU CET question paper along with answer key through the official website, ipu.ac.in.

The IP University has conducted the IPU CET 2023 exam on May 31. Candidates who are not satisfied with the tentative answer key can raise objection(s) against the IPU CET 2023 answer key. Aspirants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The subject experts will review the challenges raised against the tentative key and will release the revised final answer key thereafter. The IPU CET result 2023 will be based on the final answer key.

"This is for information of all the Candidates who appeared in the CET examination held on May 31, 2023, conducted by GGSIP University, that the Question Paper and Answer Key of all the CET Examination held on May 31, 2023, have been uploaded on the University's website. All the candidates who wish to raise objection, may raise objection by login through ipu.ac.in/cet2023web.php by paying fee of Rs 200 per question," reads an official statement.

ALSO READ | CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for June 5 to 8 exams; Download link here

ALSO READ | CUET PG Admit Card 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

How to Download IPU CET Answer Key 2023

Aspirants can download the IPU CET Answer Key 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Log on to the official website at ipu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CET 2023 answer key" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your application number or user ID and password.

Step 4: The IPU CET answer key 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and match your responses.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: IPU CET Answer Key 2023