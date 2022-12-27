Follow us on Image Source : PTI DU PG 5th Merit List 2022: Released on admission.uod.ac.in | Know how to download

DU PG 5th Merit List 2022: Delhi University has released the DU PG 5th merit list on its official website. Candidates can now check and download the DU PG 5th Merit List from the official website. The candidates who applied for the 5th round of the DU PG Admissions can download the merit list from admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who want a seat in the varsity have to accept the allocated seat and apply for admission.

Candidates must note that the last date to fill up the admission form and submit the documents is December 28, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Know, how to register for DU PG Admission 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of Delhi University admission.uod.ac.in. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the PG Admission link. Step 3. Login and fill out the admission form carefully. Step 4. Pay the fee and collect the receipt. Step 5. Submit the form and take a printout for the future.

As per the admission procedure of the varsity, the verification and approval for Delhi University PG Admission will be done by the colleges and the departments. The verification and approval process will be held from December 27 to December 29, 2022. Candidates applying for admission must pay the fee on or before December 30, 2022.

For the latest updates, candidates can visit the official website of the varsity. It is advised that students applying for the DU PG Admissions must download the admission form and take a printout of the same for the future.

Also Read | Kerala: MG University to grant 60 days maternity leave to degree, post graduate students

Also Read | Train school teachers in imparting hygiene education to students: Centre to states, UTs