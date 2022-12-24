Kerala: Mahatma Gandhi University to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree, post graduate students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE To ensure that the studies of the students are not affected due to pregnancy, those taking maternity leave during a semester will be allowed to register for exams of that semester but can write it as a supplementary along with regular students in the next semester.

In a first in Kerala, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has decided to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree and postgraduate students of 18 years and above so that they can continue their studies without any interruptions. This decision was taken on Friday in a Syndicate meeting chaired by Pro Vice-Chancellor C T Aravinda Kumar.

A release issued by the university said that the Syndicate approved the recommendations of a committee constituted by it to conduct a study on the issue. According to the university, maternity leave can be taken before or after delivery, but will be granted only for the first or second pregnancy and only once during the duration of a course.

For availing maternity leave, a medical certificate of a registered doctor has to be provided along with the application three days before the commencement of the leave, the release said. The release further stated that the leave period will also include public and ordinary holidays. Leave of 14 days will be granted in cases of abortion, tubectomy etc, it further said. To ensure that the studies of the students are not affected due to pregnancy, those taking maternity leave during a semester will be allowed to register for exams of that semester but can write it as a supplementary along with regular students in the next semester.

It said that those students taking maternity leave will not lose a semester and that they can continue their studies along with their batch after their leave is over. In the event that students on maternity leave have practical, lab and viva examinations, it is important for the head of the institution to make arrangements for this.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Maternity leave right cannot be taken away if availed earlier for non-biological kids: Supreme Court