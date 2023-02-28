Delhi University: 18 new courses likely to launch this year | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University: 18 new courses likely to launch this year

Delhi University: The Delhi University administration is likely to launch over a dozen new courses. The new courses will be introduced in the academic session 2023-34. The DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh informed that five-year LLB, MBA in business analytics, 8 medical science programmes and B.Tech in computer science, electronics and communication are the new courses that will be launched.

New courses likely to launch this year

Once the five-year programmes highlighted by the administration get launched, students will be able to pursue them just after the completion of class 12th just like they do at National Law Universities. Currently, students pursue a three-year LLB programme after completing their graduation.

Admission mode for new courses

DU registrar Vikas Gupta informed that the administration is mulling over the admission process for these new courses. The authority has not decided whether CUET will be implemented as a mode of admission for these programmes yet.

DU's 99th convocation

Recently, Delhi University observed its 99th conviction ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest for the day. A total of 170 students, including 51 boys and 119 girls, were awarded medals and prizes at the function.

Digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded on this occasion, which includes 54.7 percent of girls and 45.3 percent of boys.

"The University of Delhi represents India in all its richness and diversity, and it can be said that there is a bit of the varsity in every area of excellence in India and abroad. The list of illustrious alumni of the university is really long and formidable," the president noted.

She also handed over awards to the top seven students of the university. "It is a matter of pride that three of the awardees are physically challenged. This is the result of their strength and hard work. I want to convey special congratulations to them," she said.

(with inputs from PTI)

