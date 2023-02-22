Delhi University Admissions 2023: Through CUET, informs Vice Chancellor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi University Admissions 2023: CUET will be conducted this year too, informs Vice Chancellor

Delhi University Admissions 2023: The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Singh on Wednesday talked about the Chaos created in the varsity because of the BBC Documentary screening. He asserted that he will not tolerate indiscipline in the university and alleged that a few student organisations called for the screening of the documentary aiming chaos on the campus of the varsity. He informed me that this year too, admissions will be conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and suggested that this national-level examination for admissions in universities and colleges should be conducted twice a year.

Admissions through CUET

Talking about the upcoming session, Singh said, like last year, the university will conduct admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year too, however, the process will be much smoother as the university is well prepared. He also suggested that the CUET should be conducted twice a year. "Last time was the first time and we faced some issues. The ideal situation would be conducting CUET twice a year. The best performance should be considered and I am hopeful UGC will consider this," Singh said.

500 seats remained vacant last year

According to the vice-chancellor, despite taking several initiatives to fill all the 70,000 seats in the university, around 5,000 seats remained vacant last year. It was not due to the CUET, but because there are few courses that are not so popular and they end up finding few takers, he said. "Earlier too, some seats remained vacant. In some colleges, the seats remained vacant in certain categories. In minority institutions too, seats remain vacant," he pointed out. Last year, a row between the St. Stephen's College and the DU administration grabbed headlines as the college refused to accept the admission criteria prepared by the varsity, saying it was a minority institution.

The varsity had then allowed the prestigious college to conduct interviews for admission of undergraduate students from the minority category. It was only after the order of the Supreme Court that the admission process commenced at the college as it conducted admissions for seats reserved for Christian candidates based on interviews. Singh said the matter has been resolved and from this year, the college will hold admissions through the CUET only. Singh announced that admissions in all DU colleges will be conducted through the CUET only and no interviews will be conducted.

St. Stephen's College earlier refused to accept the admission criteria

After St. Stephen's College refused to accept the admission criteria of the varsity, Singh also listed the priorities for the university in the coming years, saying: "We have to improve the university, facelift our infrastructure, and launch new projects, including buildings and courses. We want to improve our international ranking. Several projects are in pipeline. Two academic blocks and then a few hostels."

University banking on HEFA loan

The university is banking on a Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan that is expected to come through this year. Asked about plans to expand outside Delhi or abroad, the vice chancellor said the administration has "not thought about" setting up campuses in other parts of the country. "And outside India, we are open to collaboration. As of now, there is no plan to expand DU outside India," he said. Terming the recent ban on non-vegetarian food in Hansraj College "trivial matter", the vice chancellor said if the principal wants to implement the values of Arya Samaj, nobody should have any issues with it.

"It is a trivial issue. Food habits depend on individual choices. But when we are in a college promoted by the Arya Samaj and if the principal wants to implement the values of Arya Samaj, we should support it," Singh said, adding that people should put their egos aside. Singh reiterated that the DU will continue to give honours degrees to students opting for a three-year course despite the UGC norms.

DU refused to accept the norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in draft norms in December, informed that students will get an undergraduate honours degree only after completing a four-year course. However, the DU refused to accept the norms, saying it will continue to give honours degrees to students opting for a three-year course.

(with inputs from PTI)

