Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bid to screen BBC documentary at DU aimed at 'creating chaos'; won't allow indiscipline: VC Yogesh Singh

Delhi University: The BBC Documentary blow has grabbed many universities in the chaos and the renowned Delhi University is one of them. Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University on Wednesday asserted that he will not tolerate indiscipline on the varsity's campus. He alleged that the screening of the controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi were the attempts of some student organisations aiming at creating chaos on the campus.

In an interview with PTI, Singh said the DU was "open to collaboration" with foreign institutions and Universities while new courses are in the pipeline and infrastructure upgradation is the top priority.

'Motive was to create chaos' says Singh

"The motive behind (the screening) was to create chaos and cause indiscipline. They managed to do so as well," Singh said. "I will not allow such behaviour on the campus that is why a seven-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter," he added. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India and the Bhim Army Student Federation had last month said that they would screen the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ at different times in DU's North Campus.

Investigation underway

The commotion had erupted on the day of the screening on January 27 as police and university administration prevented the students' from going ahead. Twenty-four students affiliated with the NSUI were detained from the DU's Arts Faculty. The seven-member committee, headed by Chief Proctor Rajni Abbi, was constituted after the incident to investigate lapses in security and suggest ways to strengthen security on the campus. The committee submitted its preliminary report on January 31 and it is holding talks with the parents of the students involved as part of its detailed investigation, the vice chancellor said.

"The investigation is underway and very soon, the result will be out," Singh said. The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

(with inputs from PTI)