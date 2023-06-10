COMEDK Result 2023 today: Check COMEDK UGET Scorecards at 11 AM at comedk.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK Result 2023 today

COMEDK UGET Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2023 result will be declared today, June 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download COMEDK result 2023 from the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.

In order to download comedk result 2023, the candidates will have to enter their application number, and password to download COMEDK UGET Result 2023.

According to the reports, COMEDK UGET 2023 result will be announced today, June 10, at 11 AM. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the result is released, candidates can download COMEDK UGET 2023 result from the official website keying their credentials on the login page.

COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023 in two sessions for the subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The test consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Marking Scheme

There will be no negative marking; candidates will get one mark for each correct response. The exam authority will use tie breaking criteria in case of ties in the percentile scores.

The consortium will also reveal the COMEDK UGET 2023 cut off and counselling dates along with the results. To get admitted to participating colleges, qualified candidates must participate in the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling process.

COMEDK UGET 2023: How to download?