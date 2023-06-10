Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
  5. COMEDK Result 2023 today: Check COMEDK UGET Scorecards at 11 AM at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 has been released at comedk.org. Check when and where to download COMEDK UGET Scorecard.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2023 8:19 IST
comedk counselling, comedk 2023, comedk marks vs rank, comedk 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK Result 2023 today

COMEDK UGET Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2023 result will be declared today, June 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download COMEDK result 2023 from the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org. 

In order to download comedk result 2023, the candidates will have to enter their application number, and password to download COMEDK UGET Result 2023. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam timetable 2023 out on dge.tn.gov.in, check complete schedule

According to the reports, COMEDK UGET 2023 result will be announced today, June 10, at 11 AM. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the result is released, candidates can download COMEDK UGET 2023 result from the official website keying their credentials on the login page.

COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023 in two sessions for the subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.  The test consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions. 

COMEDK UGET 2023 Marking Scheme

There will be no negative marking; candidates will get one mark for each correct response. The exam authority will use tie breaking criteria in case of ties in the percentile scores. 

The consortium will also reveal the COMEDK UGET 2023 cut off and counselling dates along with the results. To get admitted to participating colleges, qualified candidates must participate in the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling process. 

ALSO READ| CUET UG 2023 final phase exams to be conducted from June 12, check datesheet and other updates

COMEDK UGET 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org
  2. Click on the COMEDK UGET 2023 result download link
  3. It will take you to the login page which will take you to the new window
  4. Enter your registration number, password and click on submit
  5. Download and save COMEDK UGET 2023 for future reference

 

