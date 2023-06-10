COMEDK counselling 2023 dates OUT for engineering, architecture, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK counselling dates out

COMEDK counselling dates: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET 2023) counselling dates have been announced for engineering and architecture after the release of COMEDK results 2023. The exam authority released the results today at 11 am at comedk.org.

According to the schedule, the counselling process for COMEDK Engineering will start tomorrow onwards, June 11, 2023. All those who have qualified in the COMEDK 2023 exam can appear for the counselling process at a scheduled time.

The results for COMEDK 2023 are available on comedk.org.in. Candidates are required to download COMEDK 2023 scorecards using their registration number and password. The candidates can appear in the counselling process for admission to participating colleges in the state based on their ranks in the exam.

ALSO READ | COMEDK Result 2023 DECLARED: Download COMEDK UGET Scorecards at comedk.org

The officials have also released the complete schedule, process, eligibility criteria and documents required for counselling along with the announcement of COMEDK results 2023.

According to the official schedule, the counselling process for COMEDK 2023 will be conducted from June 11 to June 22, while architecture counselling will be held from June 14 to June 28.

COMEDK counselling: What are the documents required at the time of the counselling process?

Original ID proof such as PAN, passport, voter ID, driving license, any other government ID proof Date of birth proof PUC, Class 12 or equivalent markssheet COMEDK admit card Improvement or supplementary marksheet or any other document, if any SC, ST, OBC certificate, and Domicile Certificate

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam timetable 2023 out on dge.tn.gov.in, check complete schedule